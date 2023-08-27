Alonso was lifted from Saturday's game versus the Angels in the eighth inning after being hit in the back of the head by a pitch, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Angels reliever Jose Soriano missed badly with a breaking ball, striking Alonso in the back of the head/neck area after his helmet had fallen off. The slugger seemed to be OK as he got up quickly and walked to first base, but the Mets opted to play things cautiously and go ahead and remove him. Alonso is likely set to go through concussion testing. He was 0-for-3 with two strikeouts prior to the hit by pitch.