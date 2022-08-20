Alonso went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI in Friday's 7-2 win over the Phillies.

The first baseman is now up to 30 homers and 102 RBI through 119 games this season, and the latter figure put his name in the Mets' record book once again -- Alonso became the fastest player in franchise history to get to 100 RBI, breaking the mark of 122 games previously held by three different players (Mike Piazza, Carlos Beltran and Robin Ventura). Much of that production has come against the Phillies, and Alonso is slashing .339/.435/.768 through 16 games this season against his team's NL East rivals with six homers and 22 RBI.