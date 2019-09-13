Play

Mets' Pete Alonso: Out of Friday's lineup

Alonso is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Dodgers.

Alonso started the last 35 games and posted a .967 OPS with 13 home runs and 31 RBI in that stretch, but he'll take a seat for the series opener. Todd Frazier will start at first base and bat sixth in his absence.

