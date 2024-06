Alonso went 2-for-4 with a walk, two RBI and one stolen base in Saturday's 9-6 loss to the Astros.

Alonso's steal was just his second of the year, as speed is rarely a factor in his play. He's got plenty of reason to feel optimistic lately though -- the first baseman has gone 15-for-46 (.326) over his last 12 contests while adding 14 RBI in that span. Overall, Alonso is at a .244/.330/.472 slash line with 17 home runs, 46 RBI, 46 runs scored and 19 doubles through 80 games.