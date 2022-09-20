Alonso went 1-for-4 with a walk, a three-run home run, a second run scored and a stolen base in Monday's 7-2 win over the Brewers.

His fourth-inning blast off Corbin Burnes opened the scoring on the night and proved to be the game-winning hit -- one that clinched the Mets' first playoff berth since 2016. Alonso extended his RBI streak to seven games with the performance, and over his last 13 contests he's slashing .300/.390/.580 with four of his 36 homers and 12 of his 118 RBI on the season, leaving him only two RBI shy of tying the career high he established as a rookie in 2019.