Alonso went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, two runs scored, two RBI and was hit by a pitch during Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Dodgers.

Alonso finished off the Dodgers series red-hot at the plate, going a combined 7-for-13 with a double, three home runs and nine RBI over the final three games of the four-game set. The 30-year-old has been one of baseball's best hitters this season and is up to 55 RBI on the season, tied for the second-most in MLB. He is slashing .298/.394/.579, with his average, OBP and OPS on track to set career highs if those high marks hold throughout the season.