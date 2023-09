Alonso went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, a solo home run and an additional RBI in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Mariners.

After going 11 consecutive games without a home run, Alonso delivered two Sunday, one off of George Kirby and the other off Trent Thornton. The first baseman is now up to 41 long balls on the season, good for the third most in baseball. He'll look to carry his hot bat into the Mets two-game series with the Nationals starting on Tuesday.