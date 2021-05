Crow-Armstrong was placed on the minor-league injured list Thursday due to a jammed right shoulder, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

It's not clear how long the 19-year-old will be sidelined, but the Mets aren't likely to take any chances with him. Crow-Armstrong, a first-round pick in 2020, was off to a flying start to begin his pro career, slashing .417/.563/.500 through six games for Low-A St. Lucie with two doubles, two steals (on five attempts) and a 7:6 BB:K.