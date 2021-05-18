The Mets announced Tuesday that Crow-Armstrong will require surgery on his right (non-throwing) shoulder to address a glenoid labral articulate disruption (GLAD) lesion, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

New York didn't offer up a firm timetable for the 19-year-old outfield prospect's return to action, but he'll most likely end up missing most, if not all, of the 2021 season due to the procedure. According to Toscano, the Mets determined Crow-Armstrong would require surgery after an MRI revealed a tear of the labrum in his right shoulder, as well as an injury to the articulate cartilage. Crow-Armstrong, the 19th overall pick in the 2020 first-year player draft, was off to a fast start to his professional career, going 10-for-24 with a pair of stolen bases in his first six games at Low-A St. Lucie.