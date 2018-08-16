Alonso went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Triple-A Las Vegas in Wednesday's win over Fresno.

The homer was his 15th since a promotion to Triple-A and 30th overall on the campaign. Alonso, the Mets' No. 2 fantasy prospect, is slashing .251/.354/.560 through 50 games with Las Vegas, and while the 23-year-old isn't on the 40-man roster and is thus unlikely to get a September call-up, he could begin slugging home runs for the big club as soon as next April.