The Mets have selected Prescott with the 163rd overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

Prescott surely would have been selected higher in the draft if he wasn't recovering from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent after his sophomore season at Florida State. The right-hander struggled when used as a starter in college and doesn't have great control, so his future is likely as a reliever. However, given where the Mets took him, they will likely give him a shot to develop as a starter after he recovers from surgery.