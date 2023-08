Bickford (3-4) gave up a hit and struck out three over 1.1 scoreless relief innings Monday to pick up the win against Atlanta.

Starter David Peterson failed to last five innings, and Bickford took over from the southpaw with the Mets already ahead 7-4 to get credit for the win. It's his first win in 10 appearances since joining New York at the beginning of August, but his 8.38 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 13:6 K:BB through 9.2 innings for his new team will keep him in a low-leverage role.