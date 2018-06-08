Evans cleared waivers and was assigned to Triple-a Las Vegas on Friday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Evans was designated for assignment by the Mets on Wednesday, but will remains with Las Vegas after passing through waivers, as expected. The 25-year-old is slashing .255/.323/.531 with 11 home runs in 145 at-bats for the 51s this season.

