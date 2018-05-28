Evans was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday, Tim Britton of The Athletic New York reports.

The utility player is hitting .248/.319/.527 with 10 home runs and two steals in 144 plate appearances at Triple-A, but that power has not translated to the majors, as he has a .049 ISO in 46 career MLB plate appearances. He will be an option off the bench going forward.

