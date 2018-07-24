Mets' Phillip Evans: Back up with Mets
Evans was called up by the Mets on Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Evans has appeared in seven games for the Mets this season, going 1-for-9 with five strikeouts. He'll likely fill a utility role for the team. A corresponding move has not yet been announced.
