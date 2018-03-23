Mets' Phillip Evans: Chance to make Opening Day roster
Evans has a decent shot to make the Mets' Opening Day roster, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
Evans was considered a long shot to make the team at the start of the spring but now has a chance to fill a utility role. The Mets are likely to have just four outfielders on the roster while Michael Conforto (shoulder) remains injured, though they may use the extra roster spot on an eighth man in the bullpen. If they only take seven relievers, Evans would be a natural fit, as he can play in both the infield and outfield. The 25-year-old has hit .286/.412/.500 so far this spring in 20 games. Even if he does make the team, his stay is likely to be brief, as Michael Conforto appears to be ahead of schedule and could return sometime in April.
More News
-
Podcast: New mock draft strategies
Do you ever experiment with new strategies in a mock draft? We did, and we didn’t like the...
-
Crowded lineups: Who wins out?
Chris Towers takes a look at those teams that might be too crowded to let everyone live up...
-
Top (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
Starting Pitcher Regression Candidates
Heath Cummings explains the signs he's looking for when he puts together his 2018 starting...
-
There's only one Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani is a one-of-a-kind player, and we'll treat him like that in your Fantasy lea...
-
Hold on: Ranking top non-closers
Relievers are mostly valued for their saves in Fantasy Baseball, but in the right format, even...