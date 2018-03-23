Evans has a decent shot to make the Mets' Opening Day roster, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

Evans was considered a long shot to make the team at the start of the spring but now has a chance to fill a utility role. The Mets are likely to have just four outfielders on the roster while Michael Conforto (shoulder) remains injured, though they may use the extra roster spot on an eighth man in the bullpen. If they only take seven relievers, Evans would be a natural fit, as he can play in both the infield and outfield. The 25-year-old has hit .286/.412/.500 so far this spring in 20 games. Even if he does make the team, his stay is likely to be brief, as Michael Conforto appears to be ahead of schedule and could return sometime in April.