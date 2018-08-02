Evans was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a fractured left tibia.

Evans said that he will have a check-up with his doctor in a month to see what progress has been made, so there's a chance he will return to the field this season. The infielder suffered the injury during Wednesday's game when Adam Eaton slid into second base in the first inning. In a corresponding move, the club activated Todd Frazier (ribs) from the DL.

