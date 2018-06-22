Mets' Phillip Evans: Placed on disabled list
Evans was placed on the minor-league disabled list with an undisclosed injury Thursday, Betsy Helfand of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
The nature of Evans' injury isn't clear, but the placement was retroactive to Monday, so he'll be eligible to return to action next Monday if healthy. Evans is 1-for-9 for the Mets this season and is hitting .240/.318/.497 for Triple-A Las Vegas.
