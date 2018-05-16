Evans was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday and is starting in left field and hitting fifth against the Blue Jays.

It's hard to take much from Evans' .278/.366/.333 slash line in just 41 MLB plate appearances, but he has a 1.259 OPS with six home runs in 32 at-bats against southpaws this year at Triple-A. While that's also a tiny sample size, that level of damage is hard to ignore. He is facing southpaw J.A. Happ in this contest, which is why he is hitting in the middle of the order. Yoenis Cespedes (hip) was placed on the disabled list as a corresponding move. Evans could continue to get starts against lefties while Cespedes is on the shelf. In addition to left field, Evans has seen starts at third base, second base and first base this year at Triple-A.