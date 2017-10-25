Evans was taken off the club's 40-man roster Wednesday, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.

The 25-year-old was brought up to the big leagues in September after spending all year with Triple-A Las Vegas. He performed well in the minors, and hit .303 with one RBI during 19 games as a member of the Mets over the course of the last few weeks.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast