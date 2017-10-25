Mets' Phillip Evans: Removed from 40-man
Evans was taken off the club's 40-man roster Wednesday, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.
The 25-year-old was brought up to the big leagues in September after spending all year with Triple-A Las Vegas. He performed well in the minors, and hit .303 with one RBI during 19 games as a member of the Mets over the course of the last few weeks.
More News
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...