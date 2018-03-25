Mets' Phillip Evans: Secures Opening Day roster spot
Evans will earn a spot on the Mets' Opening Day roster, a source informed Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record.
While it won't be official until the Mets select his contract and whittle their roster down to 25 men for the season opener, Evans appears to have secured his place with the big club thanks to his standout showing in spring training. He'll be a part of a five-man bench and should give the Mets some needed versatility thanks to his ability to play all over the infield and act as an emergency No. 3 catcher.
