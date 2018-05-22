Mets' Phillip Evans: Sent back to Triple-A
Evans was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday.
Evans has gone 1-for-8 in two brief stints with the Mets this season. He was optioned to make way for new signing Jose Bautista. The 25-year-old could be back in a utility role throughout the season.
