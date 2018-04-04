Mets' Phillip Evans: Sent back to Vegas
Evans was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Evans made the Opening Day roster as a bench player, but he wound up going hitless in his two pinch-hit appearances. He'll head back to the minors to get regular playing time, clearing up a roster spot for Michael Conforto (shoulder) to make his return to the lineup.
More News
-
Mets' Phillip Evans: Officially added to roster•
-
Mets' Phillip Evans: Secures Opening Day roster spot•
-
Mets' Phillip Evans: Chance to make Opening Day roster•
-
Mets' Phillip Evans: Signs minor-league contract with Mets•
-
Mets' Phillip Evans: Removed from 40-man•
-
Mets' Phillip Evans: Called up Friday•
-
Eligibity update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Podcast: Humidor effects
From Christian Villanueva to Jake Junis to Jack Flaherty we’ll tell you who is worth adding...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Waivers: Add Junis, but Villanueva?
Heath Cummings looks at some of the top performers from Tuesday night and whether you should...
-
Making excuses for SPs who struggled
Several of our favorite starting pitcher investments let us down the first time through the...
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...