Evans was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Evans made the Opening Day roster as a bench player, but he wound up going hitless in his two pinch-hit appearances. He'll head back to the minors to get regular playing time, clearing up a roster spot for Michael Conforto (shoulder) to make his return to the lineup.

