Evans (knee) was moved to the 60-day disabled list Friday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Barring a highly unlikely run to the postseason, this move will sideline Evans for the remainder of the 2018 season since he initially hit the DL on Aug. 2. Evans will concentrate on recovering from a fractured left tibia over the next couple months, though there shouldn't be any concern regarding his availability for next year. In a subsequent move, the Mets selected the contract of Daniel Zamora and placed Bobby Wahl (hamstring) on the 10-day disabled list.

More News
Our Latest Stories