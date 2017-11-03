Evans agreed to a minor-league deal with the Mets on Friday.

Evans' contract included a spring training invitation as well, so the 25-year-old will look to make his mark after playing with the big-league team for most of September. During that time, he slashed .303/.395/.364 over 38 plate appearances, and will need to build off that performance in order to make the 2018 team.

