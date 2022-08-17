Alvarez (0-1) took the loss Tuesday as the Mets fell 5-0 to Atlanta, giving up three runs on four hits and three walks over 2.1 innings of relief. He struck out two.

Called up from Triple-A Syracuse earlier in the day, the 31-year-old right-hander was forced onto the mound right away when Taijuan Walker (back) left Tuesday's start early, and Alvarez didn't fare well in his first big-league action since 2015 with Oakland. Expect the journeyman reliever to get booted off the roster for a fresh arm as the Mets try to patch together their staff after two straight days in which a starter exited without completing three innings.