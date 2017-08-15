Montero allowed two runs on five hits and two walks across six innings in Monday's no-decision against the Yankees. He struck out six.

Montero allowed just one run through five, but he lost his lead when a solo home run from Aaron Judge tied the score in the sixth, just before his exit. He was effective for much of the night, inducing six groundball outs while tying his second-highest strikeout total of the season. Montero's quality start came at a good time, as he had been tagged for 13 earned runs across 13.1 innings over his previous three outings. He will look to build on this performance Saturday against the Marlins.