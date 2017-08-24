Montero (2-9) landed in the loss column after allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five batters across 5.1 innings Thursday against the Diamondbacks.

Montero nearly turned in his third consecutive quality start, but the 26-year-old ran out of gas and ultimately couldn't make it out of the sixth inning. Montero has now compiled a respectable 3.12 ERA and 16:7 K:BB over his last three starts, lowering his ERA on the season from 6.06 to 5.44 in the process. It's unclear when Montero's next start will be given Monday's scheduled off day, but his recent run of form should afford him another turn in the rotation.