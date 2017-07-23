Montero (1-7) allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out four batters through seven innings during Sunday's loss to Oakland.

Montero has been bouncing between the bullpen and rotation all season, which caps his fantasy value. Additionally, his 5.19 ERA and 1.73 WHIP aren't encouraging marks, and Montero is best ignored outside of cavernous settings. If he sticks in the rotation for another start, a date with the Mariners at Safeco Field projects to be up next.