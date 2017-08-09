Montero (1-8) allowed four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five batters through just three innings during Wednesday's loss to Texas.

This was another dud from Montero, and while the strikeouts stand out for such a short outing, the righty continues to struggle. His 6.06 ERA and 1.81 WHIP are crippling ratios in all fantasy settings, and Montero has now allowed 20 runs through 26.1 innings over his past five starts. A daunting road date with the Yankees is up next, too.