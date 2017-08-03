Montero allowed four runs on 10 hits and a walk while striking out six batters through 5.2 innings during Thursday's loss to Colorado. He didn't factor into the decision.

Considering the game was at hitter-friendly Coors Field, this was a respectable outing from Montero. However, he's also now allowed 21 runs through 31.1 innings over his past six appearances. Those numbers aren't serviceable in the majority of fantasy settings, but with the Mets' pitching staff riddled with injuries, the 26-year-old righty should remain in the rotation for the foreseeable future. His 9.1 K/9 for the campaign is also intriguing, so he's definitely an arm to keep tabs on. Montero lines up to face the Rangers at Citi Field in his next start.