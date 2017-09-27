Mets' Rafael Montero: Finishes season with quality start
Montero gave up three runs on eight hits and two walks with three strikeouts over six innings in a no-decision against the Braves on Tuesday. He also hit a batter.
He met the minimum standards for a quality start, which is about as much as you can ask from Montero if you're desperate enough to use him in fantasy. The Mets have only four games left, so his season is almost surely over; the 26-year-old righty thus finishes with a 5-11 record, 5.26 ERA and 1.72 WHIP over 116.1 innings (18 starts, 15 relief appearances).
