Montero allowed five runs on three hits and five walks over 4.2 innings in a no-decision against the Mariners on Friday. He struck out five.

Montero was rolling through four innings, but everything unraveled in the fifth, as he gave up two hits, issued three walks and uncorked a wild pitch in the frame before being pulled. He had turned in back-to-back quality starts coming into this outing and had just five walks in his past four appearances combined, but Friday was a reminder that Montero still has a tendency to get wild from time to time. The right-hander lines up for a tough road start in Colorado next week.