Montero (2-8) allowed one run on six hits and three walks while striking out five batters through six innings during Saturday's win over Miami.

The 26-year-old righty has now allowed just three runs through 12 innings over his past two starts, so with a 9.2 K/9 for the campaign, his fantasy value might be on the rise. Montero sports a discouraging 5.47 ERA and 1.73 WHIP for the campaign, but he owns the pitch arsenal to reward in favorable matchups. His upcoming home start against Arizona will be a telling test.