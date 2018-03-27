Mets' Rafael Montero: Moved to 60-day DL
The Mets placed Montero (elbow) on the 60-day disabled list Monday.
Montero is scheduled to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery Tuesday, so the Mets elected to shift him to 60-day DL in order to clear an extra spot on the 40-man roster. The Mets will likely use the opening on non-roster invitee Phillip Evans, who was informed over the weekend that he earned a spot with the big club as a utility man off the bench.
