The Mets placed Montero (elbow) on the 60-day disabled list Monday.

Montero is scheduled to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery Tuesday, so the Mets elected to shift him to 60-day DL in order to clear an extra spot on the 40-man roster. The Mets will likely use the opening on non-roster invitee Phillip Evans, who was informed over the weekend that he earned a spot with the big club as a utility man off the bench.