Montero is out of minor-league options but hasn't pitched well enough this spring to guarantee himself a spot in the Mets' bullpen for Opening Day, Oliver Macklin of MLB.com reports.

The 26-year-old has always had a live arm, but control and command issues have prevented him from having any sustained big-league success no matter how he's been used. Those struggles have continued this spring, as Montero has posted a 7:5 K:BB through six innings along with a bloated 10.50 ERA and 2.33 WHIP. The club would need to pass him through waivers to send him to the minors, but he isn't giving the Mets much choice with his performance in camp.