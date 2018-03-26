Montero will undergo Tommy John surgery Tuesday, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

Tommy John surgery was the assumed outcome for Montero after he was diagnosed with a complete tear of his UCL on Thursday. He will miss the entire 2018 season and a typical recovery timeline would see him missing most of the first half of 2019 as well. It could be a tough road back for Montero, as he'll then be a 28-year-old with a 5.38 career ERA coming off of a major injury.