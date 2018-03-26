Mets' Rafael Montero: Tommy John surgery scheduled
Montero will undergo Tommy John surgery Tuesday, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
Tommy John surgery was the assumed outcome for Montero after he was diagnosed with a complete tear of his UCL on Thursday. He will miss the entire 2018 season and a typical recovery timeline would see him missing most of the first half of 2019 as well. It could be a tough road back for Montero, as he'll then be a 28-year-old with a 5.38 career ERA coming off of a major injury.
