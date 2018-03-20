Mets' Rafael Montero: Unlikely to make team
Montero's poor performances this spring have left him unlikely to make the Mets' Opening Day roster, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Montero is out of options, but the Mets may be willing to risk losing him on waivers given how poorly he's pitched. He's allowed at least one run in each of his last six appearances and has five walks in 8.2 innings. It's not as if these struggles are new, as he owns a career 5.38 ERA in parts of four major-league seasons, walking 12.6 percent of the batters he's faced. He's not an asset the Mets' can't afford to lose, so they may risk losing him in favor of keeping better players on their roster.
