Davis' contract was purchased from Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday, Mike Mazzeo of Yahoo Sports reports.

The Mets' outfield has been decimated by injuries, with Brandon Nimmo (neck) landing on the injured list in a corresponding move. The expectation is that the Mets will be able to tread water without relying on Davis too heavily, but he could come in late in games to spell players like J.D. Davis and Jeff McNeil. Davis, 38, was hitting .277 with three home runs and 14 steals in 132 plate appearances at Triple-A.

