Davis was 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's spring loss to the Tigers.

Davis joined the Mets on a minor-league deal in December and got the starting nod in left field Tuesday. The 38-year-old has a difficult path to playing time with Jeff McNeil transitioning to the outfield -- given the acquisitions of Jed Lowrie and Robinson Cano -- and the recently acquired Keon Broxton likely to serve in a reserve outfield role.