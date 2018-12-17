Davis signed a minor-league contract with the Mets which includes an invitation to spring training on Monday.

The veteran outfielder found himself a good organization in which to battle for a center field job. Brandon Nimmo and Michael Conforto can handle center but are best suited for the outfield corners, where they'll likely remain until Yoenis Cespedes returns from heel surgery in the second half of 2019, and Juan Lagares doesn't have a particularly firm hold on the job. The 38-year-old's defense still graded out well in center last season, but he hit just .224/.278/.281 in 216 games for the Indians. He did manage 21 steals, which gives him potential deep-league value, but he'll have to hit well enough to earn semi-regular playing time if he's to get a chance to show off his wheels.