Mets' Rajai Davis: Loses out on bench spot
Davis was reassigned to minor-league camp Saturday, Deesha Thosar of The New York Daily News reports.
The veteran speedster was fighting for a spot on the Mets' bench, but not being on the 40-man roster proved to be too big a hurdle to overcome. Davis is now set to begin the season with Triple-A Syracuse.
