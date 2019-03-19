Davis went 1-for-2 with a run scored in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals.

Of the three veteran outfielders battling for a bench job with the Mets this spring, Davis has by far been the most impressive at the plate, and he now boasts a .310/.353/.552 slash line through 13 games. On the other hand, his 0:10 BB:K suggests that batting average is just a small-sample mirage, and unlike Keon Broxton and Juan Lagares, Davis isn't already on the 40-man roster. Despite the hits, he should still be considered a long shot to break camp with the Mets.

