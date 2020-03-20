Mets' Rene Rivera: In hunt for backup job
Rivera was still in the running for the Mets' No. 2 catcher spot when MLB suspended the season.
The 36-year-old hadn't done much at the plate this spring, going 3-for-12 with a home run, but that's still better than Tomas Nido's 2-for-16 performance. Rivera's defensive metrics and reputation aren't what they were a few years ago, and the fact that Nido is out of minor-league options likely makes the younger backstop the front-runner in the competition to back up Wilson Ramos.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, picks
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has calculated the exact auction value for...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Pick Phegley
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Favorite picks from each round
Chris Towers goes through the entire draft — 276 picks deep! — to identify his favorite picks...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Yastrzemski
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
2020 All-Rookie Team
Prospect are always of interest to Fantasy players, but which ones are likely to make the biggest...
-
Sale set for Tommy John
Tommy John surgery is never good news, but the timing of Chris Sale's could have been worse....