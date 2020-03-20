Rivera was still in the running for the Mets' No. 2 catcher spot when MLB suspended the season.

The 36-year-old hadn't done much at the plate this spring, going 3-for-12 with a home run, but that's still better than Tomas Nido's 2-for-16 performance. Rivera's defensive metrics and reputation aren't what they were a few years ago, and the fact that Nido is out of minor-league options likely makes the younger backstop the front-runner in the competition to back up Wilson Ramos.