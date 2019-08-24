Rivera had his contract selected from Triple-A Syracuse by the Mets on Saturday.

Rivera signed a minor-league deal with the Mets just before the start of the season and will now make his way to the majors five months later. The 36-year-old had a .254/.319/.501 slash line and 25 home runs with Syracuse, and he'll serve as the reserve backstop to Wilson Ramos with Tomas Nido (concussion) landing on the injured list.

