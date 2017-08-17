Play

Rivera went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Yankees.

His playing time has shrunk over the last few months as Travis d'Arnaud proved he was healthy and ready for full-time duty, although Rivera's .230/.278/.391 slash line hasn't made a great case for him to see more action either. The 33-year-old can still supply a bit of power now and then and has eight homers in 54 games on the year, making him a reasonable DFS punt play at catcher on days when he does get the nod.

