Cespedes (undisclosed), along with Merandy Gonzalez, was traded to the Marlins on Friday in exchange for A.J. Ramos.

The 19-year-old has been dealing with an undisclosed injury this season at Low-A Columbia, where he has appeared in just five games. Cespedes will provide simple organizational depth for the Marlins as he continues to recover from his unknown ailment, likely bound for Low-A Greensboro once the team deems him healthy again. He impressed over 56 games with the Mets' Rookie League affiliate last season, batting .322 with 16 RBI.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast