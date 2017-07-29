Mets' Ricardo Cespedes: Shipped to Marlins
Cespedes (undisclosed), along with Merandy Gonzalez, was traded to the Marlins on Friday in exchange for A.J. Ramos.
The 19-year-old has been dealing with an undisclosed injury this season at Low-A Columbia, where he has appeared in just five games. Cespedes will provide simple organizational depth for the Marlins as he continues to recover from his unknown ailment, likely bound for Low-A Greensboro once the team deems him healthy again. He impressed over 56 games with the Mets' Rookie League affiliate last season, batting .322 with 16 RBI.
