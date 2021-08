Hill went 3.2 innings in Monday's 7-5 loss to the Giants, allowing two runs on six hits with two strikeouts. He didn't factor into the decision.

Hill faced just 10 batters through the game's first three innings but permitted five hits and two runs in the fourth before being lifted. MLB's current oldest player has now surrendered no more than four runs in all five appearances with New York, though he's also failed to surpass five innings in any of those and owns a 4.98 ERA across 21.2 innings.