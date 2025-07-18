Mets' Richard Lovelady: Booted from 40-man roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Mets designated Lovelady for assignment Friday.
Brooks Raley (elbow) is ready to return from Tommy John surgery, and Lovelady will be the odd man out in the Mets' bullpen. Ceding his spot on the 26 and 40-man rosters, Lovelady will be put on waivers. He logged an 8.10 ERA in 6.2 innings of relief for the Mets this season.
