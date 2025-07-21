The Mets outrighted Lovelady to Triple-A Syracuse on Monday.

Lovelady will have the ability to refuse the outright assignment and elect free agency, but for now, he appears poised to stick around in the Mets organization as relief depth at Syracuse after he cleared waivers. Across two stints in the big leagues with New York this season, the veteran lefty surrendered six earned runs on eight hits and three walks over 6.2 innings.